Earth Day turns 50

(KEYC) — Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 when a Senator from Wisconsin organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues.
By the end of 1970, the first Earth Day led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the first of its kind of environmental laws, like the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act.
By 1990, Earth Day went global, bringing together 200 million people worldwide in 141 countries.
For the past 50 years Earth day has brought together billions for a day of planting trees, picking up litter and education.
