Five-year-old celebrates his birthday on the back of an ATV

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - One Lake Crystal boy got to spend his fifth birthday in the back of an ATV Wednesday.
Richie Olson turned five-years-old, and social distancing orders almost wrecked his birthday, but his family pulled together to throw him a wagon parade.
“When we found out that we would be in quarantine over Richie’s fifth birthday, we at first thought it’s going to be bummer and he won’t be able to have a birthday party,” said Richie’s mother Laura Olson. “But then we got to talking with family and decided that we make some lemonade out of lemons, and we decided to borrow this trailer from my parents and take him on a little parade through the neighborhood.”
Richie took a ride around the neighborhood and drove by his friends' houses who were there to send him some birthday wishes.
His parents say the turnout was bigger than expected.
