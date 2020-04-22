Former MCW standout reflects on a shortened spring training

“I was going to throw my first live BP to hitters the day after we left. So I just got to the point where I would start pitching, then we got news that we were leaving. It’s actually kind of funny, when we got told we were leaving it was Friday. They called us in, we came in groups. We were going to do social distancing, we were all going to come in small groups. Then the GM of the team came in said we aren’t leaving, we’ll come in small groups. You’ll have separate times to get your work done, then the next group will come in. They’re like you have the next three days off, we’ll get this figured out. Two hours later, they call everybody in, and said alright, we have new information, you’re all going to have to go home. They just told us all to pack up, we’ll pay for you to go home. We don’t know when you’re coming back, so take all of your stuff,” said Williamson.