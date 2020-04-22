The impact of depicting a moment in history through dioramas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A fresh way, to look at some of our nation’s most important moments in history.
It starts with the groundwork.
“For a good base, you’ll start with wood, something nice and solid,” diorama artist Max Grabow said.
From there up, Grabow manipulates different resources to recreate a moment.
The scale is limitless and the historic events range from World War II to Doomsday and beyond.
“My grandfather never really liked to talk too much about his experiences as did a lot of World War II veterans, and that’s fine, but I like to recreate kind of what maybe happened in those times. I don’t want people to forget, a lot of people we don’t want history to repeat itself and just to have people remember these heros that these men and women were,” Grabow said.
It was in college where Grabow was introduced to the 3D art approach, he then channeled his love for history and began making his own.
Specifically focusing on World War II, depicting the moments where his own grandfather served in Iwo Jima.
“What would’ve gone on around the time when he was on the island and stuff and serving and trying to do some research that way and maybe some knowledge that he told me or some stories and stuff. Just trying to apply that,” Grabow said.
Based in Granite Falls, Minnesota, Max’s Dioramas have begun receiving commissions from people across the country wanting a specific moment or figure in history revived.
“If you can see something 3D that you can touch, you know and go at different angles from a look at and see more details than you can see just in a picture and just get that different dimensional space then what you get from a 2 dimensional picture, I think that gives an extra push for people to really hit home with people or really interest them in kind of the historical scene or event that happened,” Grabow said.
Like Grabow said, all in effort to remember our nation’s history.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.