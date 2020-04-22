Local lawmakers react to Trump’s immigration order

(KEYC) — President Donald Trump recently announced that he would be signing an executive order on Wednesday that would suspend immigration into the U.S. for 60 days.
“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off from the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad,” Trump said.
The order will pause issuing green cards and would not impact existing visas.
At Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing, he added that he was in support of the order to take care of American workers laid off by the pandemic. Trump added that only those seeking permanent residency are impacted.
”But I think that Trump needs to look forward to what our economy is going to look like six months from now or a year from now and understand that we need to protect American jobs and to make sure that we have the jobs available here for Americans first," explained Rep. Jeremy Munson (R–Lake Crystal).
“Of course we want to keep our people safe," Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL–North Mankato) said. "Having said that, we want to make sure that we create a welcoming environment. Those employers are anxious to have those Americans come back. I also think we need a new workforce. We want to have growth for our businesses, and part of that is to allow new workers to come into the workforce.”
Routine visa services have been suspended nationwide since March amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
