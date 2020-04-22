Mankato Area Public Schools opens registration for preschool program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato Area Public Schools announced Wednesday it has opened registration for its preschool program.
The 2020 to 2021 afternoon programs will be offered at the Early Childhood Center, Family Learning Center, Franklin Elementary School and Rosa Parks Elementary School.
The child-centered program is based on early learning standards and designed to help children build kindergarten readiness.
Families can register online by visiting the Mankato Community Education & Recreation’s website, as well as find additional information.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.