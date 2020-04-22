Mankato city buses continue services

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato city buses haven’t stopped offering rides throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Just within the last week, city buses provided more than 1,200 essential rides within Mankato.
As the stay-at-home order continues, the service is meant for those needing transportation to work, medical appointments, and those needing groceries.
The service is free to help keep a safe distance between passengers and the driver, who sits next to the farebox. The buses are also sanitized daily and deep cleaned twice a week.
