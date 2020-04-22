MDH: 19 additional deaths tied COVID-19; 154 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 19 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 179. There have been a total of 2,721 positive cases, and 1,317 of those, have recovered and are no longer isolated.
28% of Minnesota cases involve either a resident or a staff member in a congregate living setting.
As of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, 240 people are currently hospitalized, with 107 of them in the ICU. 660 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 64, while the average age of those dying is 84.
The total number of tests conducted is 49,344.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 90 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 3,748 positive cases, with 1,428 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 28,244.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
