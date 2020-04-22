Minn. Chamber of Commerce publishes recommendations to make workplaces as safe as possible

(KEYC) — Many businesses have had to modify how they go about their day-to-day operations since the emergence of COVID-19 in America, and closer to home in many communities across Minnesota.
An estimated 82% of jobs have been deemed as essential under Executive Order 20-20 that was signed by Gov. Tim Walz in late March, according to the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
Since then, many businesses have been wondering how to continue their regular work without putting employees and other personnel in danger of contracting and/or spreading COVID-19 to co-workers.
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released a list of guidelines and suggestions earlier this week detailing how businesses can provide safe workplaces as they try to continue operations or plan to reopen in the coming weeks or months.
Some topics that the guidelines and suggestions cover include, but are not limited to:
- Personal protection and facilities cleaning and sanitizing;
- How to properly and effectively implement social distancing practices;
- Vendor engagement;
- Customer engagement;
- Travel policies; and
- How to monitor employee health.
In addition, the chamber provides a wealth of supplemental materials to aid businesses, including additional guidelines from OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The chamber also created a COVID-19 Business Toolkit that is updated daily and includes even more guidance and resources to help businesses of all sizes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce developed these guidelines and suggestions with the help of health professionals and organizations, they do not supersede any executive order or guidance from Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Visit the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s website for additional information and resources.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.