Minnesota GOP to hold virtual state convention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Republican Party moves its state convention online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual convention will still be held on May 15 and 16 in Rochester.
Republican party leaders say they didn’t see a way to have 4,000 people gather in an arena so soon. Federal guidance to limit large gatherings also factored into the decision.
Minnesota Democratic leaders plan to meet later this week to decide the fate of their state convention, which was set for May 30 and 31 in Rochester.
