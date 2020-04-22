Minnesota receives $55 million in emergency funding for SNAP

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota receives about $55 million in emergency funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The emergency food aid is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It will help 250,000 Minnesotans who rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves during the pandemic.
SNAP offers monthly food benefits based on a household’s income, expenses, and the number of people.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services will begin issuing the funds to qualifying households on April 28 throughout the month of May.
People who qualify don’t have to take any action. The aid will be added to their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
