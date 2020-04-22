Mountain Lake School District staff member tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mountain Lake School District staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The district says it immediately notified Des Moines Valley Health and Human Services Public Health. Officials say the staff person developed symptoms Monday and was tested later that day. They received a positive result yesterday.
Officials have identified those that have come in contact with the individual.
Based on CDC guidance, officials say no one within the Mountain Lake School District is at high risk.
The district says staff members should still continue to be alert for symptoms, monitor temperature, and stay home when sick.
