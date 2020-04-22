New tool allows residents to file for all divorce types online for free

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Judicial Brand announced Wednesday the launch of the Guide & File interview for “Starting a Divorce in MN,” which is now available for all divorce types.
The tool is aimed to assist litigants in creating all of the required forms to start a divorce with or without children, or a joint petition with or without children.
“The Judicial Branch is committed to assisting court customers during this unprecedented time. Many services and online tools, including the new Guide & File interview, are available for the public to get their questions answered and complete documents for their cases” said State Court Administrator Jeff Shorba.
Guide & File is a free online and mobile-friendly interviewing tool that asks questions and uses those answers to complete the appropriate court forms. It also gives litigants helpful information throughout the interview to explain legal terms and concepts. The forms that are completed after the conclusion of the interview can then be printed, and many may be electronically-filed with the court.
The Guide & File tool is currently available for the following types of cases:
- Conciliation court;
- Eviction;
- Affidavit of service (for conciliation court and eviction);
- Restraining orders (orders for protection and harassment restraining orders); and
- Starting a divorce (all divorce types).
Litigants who plan to file by paper are asked to contact the court for the current process for filing paper copies.
Anyone with questions or wanting to request support with Guide & File is asked to contact the Statewide Self-Help Center or send an email to gfhelp@courts.state.mn.us.
Visit the Minnesota Judicial Branch’s website to learn more about Guide & File.
