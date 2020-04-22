Redwood Falls Police Department addresses drug overdose calls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Redwood Falls Police Department issuing a statement to residents after responding to a handful of drug overdose calls.
The department says on Tuesday it responded to three drug overdose calls within 90 minutes.
Officials want to remind residents that those that report these incidents are immune from criminal prosecution through the Good Samaritan Overdose Prevention statute.
Police urge anyone to call 911 if someone is in need of medical attention due to a drug overdose.
