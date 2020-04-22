State officials clarify Minnesota resort guidelines

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - State leaders taking a moment to clarify in response to some misinformation circulating about Minnesota resorts and how they fit into the stay-at-home order.
Officials say while some resorts may have made the decision to close, they were never actually required to, under the executive order. The hotel portions of resorts, including rented cabins, can accept guests. Guests also do not need to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort.
While resorts can accept visitors, the stay-at-home order does discourage unnecessary travel, and the order does ask people to stay close to home.
