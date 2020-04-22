UMN Extension to offer free gardening webinar series

(KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension’s local educators will be providing a webinar series to help you achieve your gardening goals this season.
The free webinar series is scheduled for May 12 to May 15, with meetings scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. each afternoon.
Those interested in virtually attending must pre-register by 12 p.m. on May 11 in order to participate. Visit the University of Minnesota Extension’s event website to pre-register or complete the form below. Once registered, participants will be able to attend each day’s webinar.
Anyone who has questions or needs assistance with registration is encouraged to call your local Extension office. Residents of Blue Earth and Le Sueur Counties may email sbugeja@umn.edu or call (507) 304-4325 for assistance.
