Windom Area Health to offer limited curbside COVID-19 testing

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) — Windom Area Health announced Wednesday it is planning to offer limited COVID-19 screenings as early as Thursday, April 23, or Friday, April 24.
The screenings will be available in the main parking lot on the hospital campus. The organization said via a news release that screening will be limited to targeted community populations and will not be immediately available to the public.
“Supplies related to testing are limited, but it’s critical for the health of our community that we begin screening certain populations. There is a screening process to determine whether a test is warranted,” Windom Area Health CEO Shelby Medina explained.
Anyone who was not contacted for curbside screening should seek care through their primary care clinic or emergency room if they are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Those wanting to be screened will need to call ahead prior to arriving at the facility. Patients should remain in their vehicles during the duration of the screening process.
When patients arrive at the hospital, they can expect to be registered, screened for symptoms and assessed by a provider. A nasal swab collection will be performed if it is deemed necessary. Patients will be able to know their test results between 24 and 48 hours after being tested.
“At a point where supplies are more readily available and we can open the testing up to the public, we will communicate that out via local radio, newspaper and social media,” Medina added.
Additional updates will be available by visiting Windom Area Health’s Facebook page.
