Work Zone Safety Awareness Week reminds drivers to stay aware of construction zones

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, one meant to remind travelers to be mindful while passing through a construction zone.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, 46 people died and more than 4,200 people were injured in work zone traffic crashes between 2015-2019. MnDOT says the best thing drivers can do is plan ahead, slow down before each work zone, and move over to give workers and equipment plenty of space. Also, even if the route is one you take every day, be alert for changes.
“Expect work zones to constantly change from one day to the other, the contractor may change which lane they are working on, or the closures may change, workers may be moving and equipment may change day to day in where they are staged,” says Roger Risser from MnDOT.
There is a $300 fine for anyone not obeying work zone traffic laws.
