Becker excited for Independent League opportunity

WELCOME, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Fairmont Cardinal standout Luke Becker is hoping to play baseball this season even if it’s shortened.
Becker planned to be playing professionally out in Chicago in the Independent League.
Their spring training was supposed to begin Wednesday, but that is all on hold as of now.
Last year, Becker was in the San Diego Padres organization and hopes a stint in the Independent League leads to another opportunity.
“Going to this league, I thought it was the best opportunity to get seen again. To get back out there. There are scouts that go to the games. If you put up numbers, your name gets out there. I might treat it like Junior College again, get back out on the circuit and hopefully be back in affiliated ball,” said Becker.
Becker continues to ramp up his training and is ready to compete whenever baseball activities are able to resume.
