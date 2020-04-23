BREAKING: Gov. Walz expected to announce MN public schools to remain closed for rest of current academic year

(KEYC) - Multiple reports are coming from media outlets in the Twin Cities, citing sources familiar with the announcement, that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will announce this afternoon that public schools in the state will remain closed for the remainder of the current academic year.
K-12 students in the state have been doing distance learning since March 16. The current distance learning plan was to end on May 4.
On Monday at an update, the governor hinted the decision on schools would come this week. Neighboring states have already canceled the remainder of their school years. Minnesota colleges & universities have already moved learning online for the remainder of the semester.
The official announcement is expected at 2:00 this afternoon. KEYC News Now will carry it live on KEYC CBS.
