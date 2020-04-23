Deadly outbreak at St. Therese Senior Services of New Hope

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) - One of Minnesota’s deadliest outbreaks of the coronavirus in a single setting is at a senior care campus in New Hope, where at least 12 residents have died of complications of the virus.
Records show the deaths since April 6 involve residents at St. Therese of New Hope who were between 82 and 96-years-old.
Most residents died from pneumonia and other respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.
On Wednesday, the total of reported deaths was 179; 129 of those deaths linked to long-term care facilities.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.