Deadly outbreak at St. Therese Senior Services of New Hope

One of Minnesota’s deadliest outbreaks of the coronavirus in a single setting is at a senior care campus in New Hope, where at least 12 residents have died of complications of the virus. (Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press | April 23, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 12:36 PM

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) - One of Minnesota’s deadliest outbreaks of the coronavirus in a single setting is at a senior care campus in New Hope, where at least 12 residents have died of complications of the virus.

Records show the deaths since April 6 involve residents at St. Therese of New Hope who were between 82 and 96-years-old.

Most residents died from pneumonia and other respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the total of reported deaths was 179; 129 of those deaths linked to long-term care facilities.

