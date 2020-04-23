Farmers helped by ideal weather conditions this week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mother nature giving farmers something to be positive about. Ag experts are calling this week’s weather ideal planting conditions the best they’ve seen in five years.
“If conditions hold by the end of the week, we’ll have 2/3 to 3/4 of the corn planted. History would show that if we are able to get a majority of the corn the last ten days of April and the first week of May, that bodes well for the end of year yields," says Ag expert Kent Theisse.
Thiesse says farmers need to focus on the positive planting season as they deal with declining prices both for crops and livestock due to coronavirus concerns.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.