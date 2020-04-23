First responders salute health care workers’ efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Health care workers at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato received a special thank you Thursday.
Local law enforcement, fire departments, transit and public works vehicles sounded their sirens and horns to signal a thank you to health care workers as they fight on the front lines of the pandemic.
Vehicles stopped at three of the hospital's entrances to sound their sirens and even offer a brief salute to those outside.
This afternoon’s Healthcare Thank You occurs as many first responders across the country recognize health care worker efforts during COVID-19.
