Health experts voice concern of patients not seeking emergency care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Health experts are voicing their concern that while patients are still experiencing the need for emergent care, they are choosing not to come in over confusion or fear of COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic Health System wants to emphasize that it is safe to come to all of their locations if there is an emergent need such as a heart attack or stroke, or if their health care provider directs them to.
Patients who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms but otherwise feel okay are asked to call their primary care provider to discuss their symptoms and testing options.
Telemedicine care such as phone and video visits are also being provided.
“If you feel that you are having an emergency, COVID-19 related or not, do not hesitate to seek medical help. We also want to emphasize that we are not asking patients with emergent COVID-19 symptoms to stay away from the emergency department all together," Dr. Paul Williams, an emergency medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System, said.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.