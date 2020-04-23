High school spring sports, activities canceled in Minnesota

(KEYC) — The spring high school sports and activities season in Minnesota was officially canceled Thursday.
The MSHSL made the announcement earlier in the day, after Gov. Tim Walz stated that schools would be closed for the remainder of the year.
“Sports, one of the things they teach us is adversity. This isn’t the adversity we want them to go through. A lot of us are feeling down for them. We have to find a way to take adversity head on and meet that with grit. How we approach that will show what kind of character we have. Showing them how to face that adversity is a start. But really there is nothing that we can say right now that will change the situation we’re in. We can give them guidance on how to deal with it. For high school seniors, it kills me for them,” said Sam Stier, a 9th-grade baseball coach at Mankato West High School.
“My heart breaks for all of the high school seniors. They’re not in the position we are in college where they can just give them a year back. I feel really bad for all of them, but what I would encourage them to do is keep the memories of what they’ve done in the forefront. Even though they weren’t able to finish their careers, they’ve had great ones so far. If they have a love for the game, they can find a school that’s right for them. Obviously it’s about academics, but if the sport piece is really in the forefront for them, and they want that to be involved, they can find a home, and I encourage them to seek out those options because it doesn’t have to be over,” said Coley Ries, a graduate assistant with the Minnesota State Mavericks softball team.
Minnesota is the latest in a growing number of states to cancel the spring sports season.
