High school spring sports, activities canceled in Minnesota

“My heart breaks for all of the high school seniors. They’re not in the position we are in college where they can just give them a year back. I feel really bad for all of them, but what I would encourage them to do is keep the memories of what they’ve done in the forefront. Even though they weren’t able to finish their careers, they’ve had great ones so far. If they have a love for the game, they can find a school that’s right for them. Obviously it’s about academics, but if the sport piece is really in the forefront for them, and they want that to be involved, they can find a home, and I encourage them to seek out those options because it doesn’t have to be over,” said Coley Ries, a graduate assistant with the Minnesota State Mavericks softball team.