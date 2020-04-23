Hy-Vee offering 15% off beauty products on Friday, Saturday

“We are continuing to see widespread demand for hair and beauty products in our stores as this pandemic progresses,” said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “At Hy-Vee, our goal has always been to be a convenient one-stop-shop for our customers. That mission has never been more important than now, especially as we serve those who don’t want to travel to multiple stores to pick up their essentials.”