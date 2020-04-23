Hy-Vee offering 15% off beauty products on Friday, Saturday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that it will be offering 15% off beauty products Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.
The West Des Moines-based company said that it noticed a significant increase in the purchase hair and beauty products across its more than 265 stores following the closure of many salons, barbershops and spas due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and various executive orders within its eight-state region.
The company reports that hair coloring, nail polish and nail care products have more than doubled in sales since mid-March, while sales for hair trimmers more than tripled since the end of March and the demand for hair accessories has been increasing rapidly since the beginning of April as customers seek elastic bands to make homemade face masks.
“We are continuing to see widespread demand for hair and beauty products in our stores as this pandemic progresses,” said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer. “At Hy-Vee, our goal has always been to be a convenient one-stop-shop for our customers. That mission has never been more important than now, especially as we serve those who don’t want to travel to multiple stores to pick up their essentials.”
The 15% off sale will also apply to the variety of cosmetic brands that the grocer carries, including Maybelline, CoverGirl, L’Oréal, e.l.f, Revlon, Sally Hansen and Neutrogena.
