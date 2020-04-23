Iowa Lakes Community College moves forward with new farm lab facility after board approval

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) —Iowa Lakes Community College announced Wednesday that it is moving forward with plans to construct a new farm lab facility at its Emmetsburg Campus.
The college’s board of trustees voted to approve the measure during its monthly board meeting.
“The Lab facility is a one-story, 7,600 square foot building and associated worksite constructed using ACE funding,” said Facilities Management Executive Director Delaine Hiney.
Iowa Lakes Community College will be requesting bids for the proposed Farm Lab Facility. A public bid opening is scheduled for May 18 at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.