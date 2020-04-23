MDH: 21 additional deaths tied COVID-19; 221 new confirmed positive cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 21 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 200. That is the largest single-day increase in deaths for Minnesota.
221 new confirmed positive cases have been reported, raising the total of positive cases to 2,942. That is the highest single-day jump in cases for the state. 1,536 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 268 people are currently hospitalized, with 104 of them in the ICU. 712 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 65, while the average age of those dying is 83.
The total number of tests conducted is 51,548.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 96 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 3,942 positive cases, with 1,492 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 29,262.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.