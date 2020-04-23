Minnesota communities receive grants to fight Emerald Ash Borer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A handful of area cities receive grant funds from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to fight emerald ash borer.
The grants awarded locally will help with conducting tree inventories and removing and replacing ash.
The city of Mankato is getting $65,000, New Ulm: $88,000, and Lake Crystal: $4,500.
Emerald Ash Borer was first discovered in New Ulm last year, where more than 20 percent of trees in the city are ash, including 2600 ash trees along the city boulevards.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.