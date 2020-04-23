Pork producers face tough decisions amid processing plant closures and tough markets

(KEYC) — Pork producers in our area are facing tough decisions.
Once optimistic about markets before the coronavirus pandemic, some are now worried the payout from the government won’t be enough for all producers to make it out still in business.
Recent closures of packing plants across the Midwest including Smithfield in Sioux Falls and JBS in Worthington which combined processed around 40,000 head of hogs a day, put the movement of market weight hogs and the industry as whole, on pause.
“There’s farmers that sold pigs to Smithfield for 40 years and they don’t have any other connections, they’ve dealt with them forever, it gets to be a trying situation,” said Jim Compart of Compart Family Farms of Nicollet with a specialty in premium duroc pork.
“We were so good at just in time inventory of trucks showing up, of power washing buildings, of product moving through the turnstiles into the warehouses, into the food service and all getting consumed that we had maybe one or two days of slop in the system,” said Joseph Kerns of Kerns and Associates out of Ames, IA, partners for production agriculture.
Restaurant closures added to an already packed and fragile system, and for Compart Family Farms, there was no way to prepare for the profit loss.
“Our business dropped in one week when the restaurants shut down, about 90% in one week, so that backs up more pigs that we normally had our own market for,” said Compart.
Kerns says the $1.6 billion set aside for pork producers in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is not enough.
With the payment cap set at $250,000 per individual or entity and the around $40 per head producers are losing on each hog due to record low prices, producers are already starting to depopulate herds.
“This is what the people that sit next to you at church or shop beside you in the local grocery store, this is them, this is what they’re going through, this is a very capital intensive environment, so putting an artificial restriction because it seems as if I don’t want anyone to have more than me is a very warped way to go about a societal evaluation,” said Kerns.
“People don’t realize how short of a supply we have, there’s stuff in the freezers but when the supply chain stops, that volume disappears pretty quick, and so it’s critical for everybody in our food supply that we get these plants open,” said Compart.
The Natural Resource Conservation Services is supplying a limited amount of funds to help Minnesota pork producers with emergency animal mortality. Applications are being accepted until May 1 and producers are advised to contact their local USDA service center for more information.
