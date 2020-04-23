Research duo at Minnesota State Mankato raising the bar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato’s undergraduate research program is one of the top programs not only on campus, but nationwide.
“In the educational process, they learn a whole list of facts, huge list of facts, and a lot of time without engaging in research they never understand where those facts came from and, in turn, it takes the research to generate the facts,” explained Michael Bentley, a professor at MNSU and one of the duo’s research mentor.
Biological Science students Eryn Zuiker and Lindzy Nelson have been conducting research regarding implants used in surgery and what materials are best suited for each individual.
The work is done by implementing these implants into rats where they then study the effects of tissue and bone.
“What we try to do is introduce projects that the students are excited about," said Kuldeep Agarwal, an automotive engineering associate professor at Minnesota State and one of the duo’s research mentors. Today’s students want to contribute back to the society. We try to give them projects that will help them impact society."
”When I was four, I actually had a set of medical pins because I had broken a bone," Zuiker recalled. “It was really cool to work on something I’ve had firsthand experience with. You can see the interconnections where research meets classwork and vice versa.”
Once complete, the research could have implications on what kind of material we use for these implants.
“For future implants, you can see what kind of material work differently with your tissue and bone to help prevent allergic reactions and rejections and things like that," Nelson stated.
”It is trying to attack a novel problem with our aging and older population of bone implants, hip and knee implants and how to make them better," Agarwal added.
The research is still ongoing, but if you would like a more in-depth look at what exactly these two undergrads have been studying the past year or so, check out the photo gallery below or visit Zuiker’s Twitter account, where she highlights all that they have been working on.
The research project was one of 60 projects nationally selected to present their findings.
