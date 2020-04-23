Schmeeckle Foundation donates $150,000 to Martin County community programs

MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Schmeeckle Foundation recently gifted $150,000 to local community programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Schmeeckle Foundation will be partnering with the Martin County Area Foundation and Families First of Minnesota to award funds to early child care providers, food shelves and health care workers.
“Martin County is one of the hardest-hit rural counties in Minnesota from COVID-19.” said Wade H. Abed II, Schmeeckle Foundation Trustee. “Now, more than ever, this is the time for us to lift each other up. Our goal is that this gift inspires others in the community to donate to the Martin County COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund developed by the Martin County Area Foundation.”
The Martin County Area Foundation will distribute funds by awarding grants to nonprofits and local units of government to:
- Assist disproportionately affected communities;
- Meet immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations; and
- Respond to increased demands placed on stressed social support systems and public services.
“Our quality of life in this area has never before been challenged like it is being challenged right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason Subbert, Martin County Area Foundation Board President. “We hope you will consider donating to the fund and help us be the light and hope that some are so desperately looking for right now.”
The Martin County Area Foundation will be providing a dollar-for-dollar match for the first $30,000 in donations made to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund until May 15.
In addition, the Schmeeckle Foundation is partnering with Families First of Minnesota to provide emergency grants to early child care providers.
Families First of Minnesota has locations in Mankato and Rochester, Minnesota.
“Many child care providers exist because they have a passion to serve families; and in times like these, there are no blueprints for how to handle these sort of situations,” explained Families First of Minnesota Executive Director Jon Losness. “It is vital that we support day care providers during this crisis, so they remain open for business when parents are able to travel back to work.”
Finally, a portion of the $150,000 donation by the Schmeeckle Foundation will be distributed to various local food shelves in Martin County.
“The gift was such a fabulous surprise that provided support when we needed it most,” Heaven’s Table Food Shelf Executive Director Greta Lintelman said. “The entire gift will go towards supplying the food shelf. With these funds, we can ensure we have balanced nutritional options such as fresh fruits and vegetables and quality proteins.”
The Schmeeckle Foundation is a private, family foundation that serves to carry on the legacy of longtime Martin County resident Juanita Ellen (Teubner) Schmeeckle.
Visit the Schmeeckle Foundation’s website for additional information.
