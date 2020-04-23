SNAP recipients to receive emergency assistance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thousands of Minnesotans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will soon see emergency food aid coming their way.
Minnesota is receiving about $55 million in emergency SNAP aid through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services will issue the emergency supplements to qualifying households starting April 28 and will continue doing so through May.
The aid will help approximately 250,000 Minnesotans.
Those who have not already reached the maximum benefit amount for their SNAP benefits will get an increase to reach that maximum level.
“If people are struggling with access to food or experiencing hunger, reach out, see if you can apply for SNAP, or go on our DHS food emergency web page to look for other resources to help," said Nikki Farago, Assistant Commissioner for Children and Family Services with the DHS.
The assistance will be directly added to Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.