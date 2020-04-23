Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council promotes clean, renewable energy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council is a local organization that promotes the use of clean energy in our region.
The clean energy council is a facilitator of renewable energy sources that connects businesses, local government and citizens with expertise in clean energy tech and projects in our area.
“We know more clean energy is coming," says Briana Baker, the vice-chair of the Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council. "We know it’s the way of the future and we can either be a leader in that and guide it in a fair, equitable and responsible direction, or we can just sort of let it happen to us and then we have a lot less control about where the benefits go.”
The energy council says clean and renewable energy can diversify local economies by creating high-paying jobs, lessening reliance on outside energy sources and limiting greenhouse gases.
