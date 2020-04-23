TRUE Transit to waive ridership fees

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — TRUE Transit announced Thursday that it will temporarily be waiving ridership fees beginning Monday, April 27.
The company says that providing rides free of charge will help keep a safe distance between passengers and the driver, in addition to helping those who may be struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it recommended that TRUE Transit make this change, and the agency has been suggesting that other public transit agencies adopt it.
Anyone needing essential transportation in Blue Earth, Nicollet or Le Sueur Counties can contact TRUE Transit for its dial-a-ride service weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Additional information about TRUE Transit is available by visiting their website or calling (507) 388-8783.
