Vice President Mike Pence to visit Mayo Clinic in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week.
Pence will tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28. He’ll return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.
This announcement comes a day after Gov. Tim Walz announced a significant development in Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing capabilities. He announced the state should be able to test up to 20,000 Minnesotans per day with a partnership between Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.
