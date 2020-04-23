Vice President Mike Pence to visit Mayo Clinic in Rochester

Pence will tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28.

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Source: Alex Brandon)
By Kelsey Barchenger | April 23, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:04 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week.

Pence will tour the Mayo Clinic facilities supporting COVID-19 research and treatment on Tuesday, April 28. He’ll return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

This announcement comes a day after Gov. Tim Walz announced a significant development in Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing capabilities. He announced the state should be able to test up to 20,000 Minnesotans per day with a partnership between Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota.

