Air quality improves amid world-wide lockdown

ENVIRONMENT. (KEYC) - Cleaner air and blue skies, what may feel like a norm for some Minnesotans, across the globe cities are experiencing this for the first time in decades.
Shocking images show a smog-free New Dehli India, clear canal water in Venice and Los Angeles dubbed having some of the best air quality for a major city in the world. A city that a year ago was ranked one of the worst in the nation.
“It’s an experiment being conducted. We are doing that experiment right now, seeing in real-time what could happen if we transition away from fossil fuel burning and use more renewable energy sources which also improves people’s health,” said Gustavus Adolphus Environmental Studies Professor, Jeff Jeramiason.
With less vehicles driven and factories pumping out less fossil fuels it seems as if the planet is getting a breather.
NASA reports drops in Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), a gaseous pollutant linked to health issues including asthma and airway inflammation, in countries like China and the U.S.
However, scientists warn that air quality will likely take a hit once shelter-in-place is lifted.
“Some cities might decide that oh, this might be a goal of ours to try to achieve this," added Jeramiason.
Jeramiason and other environmentalists hope newfound appreciation can lead to future changes.
“I think if anything it will lead us to make different decisions that will probably improve air quality over time,” said Jeramiason.
