Carlson Craft offers positivity amid COVID-19 with ‘Send a Little Bit of Happy’ campaign

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Carlson Craft announced Friday that it is offering free virtual cards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a damper on everything from birthdays, graduations and wedding celebrations.
The company announced Friday the launch of its new ‘Send a Little Bit of Happy’ campaign, which allows community members to send a free virtual card to friends and family.
“Our main goal with this free virtual card campaign is to spread a little cheer and make someone smile today,” said Tara Sikel, marketing director at The Occasions Group.
Each virtual card can be shared for free via text, social media and email.
Visit Carlson Craft’s website for additional information and to send a card to a friend or family member.
