Carlson Craft offers positivity amid COVID-19 with ‘Send a Little Bit of Happy’ campaign
Carlson Craft announced Friday that it is offering free virtual cards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a damper on everything from birthdays, graduations and wedding celebrations. (Source: Carlson Craft)
By Jake Rinehart | April 24, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:42 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Carlson Craft announced Friday that it is offering free virtual cards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a damper on everything from birthdays, graduations and wedding celebrations.

The company announced Friday the launch of its new ‘Send a Little Bit of Happy’ campaign, which allows community members to send a free virtual card to friends and family.

“Our main goal with this free virtual card campaign is to spread a little cheer and make someone smile today,” said Tara Sikel, marketing director at The Occasions Group.

Each virtual card can be shared for free via text, social media and email.

Visit Carlson Craft’s website for additional information and to send a card to a friend or family member.

The Carlson Craft tagline for more than 70 years was "We Deliver Happiness" and we know the country needs a little #happinessdelivered now more than ever! Around the world, this pandemic has pushed a pause button on celebrating so many of life's special occasions from graduations to weddings to holidays.

