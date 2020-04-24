Elected officials looking for more ways to support agricultural industries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Elected officials say they recognize the losses in the agricultural industries and some say the money set aside in the first Coronavirus Stimulus package for America’s farmers and ranchers may not be enough.
Congressman Jim Hagedorn says losses in pork, cattle and dairy reaching upward of $20 billion dollars are being noticed.
Hagedorn said there’s been a slight uptick in exports recently, but the focus is still on the domestic market as the closures of restaurants and processing plants are tampering with the overloaded farm to table system.
“I just met with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Peterson and ranking republican Conaway and our whole team and we’re going to be supportive of more funding and support of our farmers in southern Minnesota especially our livestock farmers who are on the brink,” said Rep. Jim Hagedorn, (MN-01).
Hagedorn said he’s also looking for ways the USDA and FEMA can use existing authority to benefit and assist the livestock markets.
