Fairmont Foods closes for weekend after employee diagnosed with COVID-19
By Jake Rinehart | April 24, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 4:32 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Fairmont Foods announced Friday that it will close over the weekend after one of its employees was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The company says it will remain closed until Monday, April 27.

The Martin County Star reported on its Facebook page that the company is working with local and state health officials, including the Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont and Martin County Department of Health, and is in the process of testing all employees and installing thermal scanning equipment.

Tim Langer, public health sanitarian at Human Services of Faribault and Martin Counties, confirmed the information on Friday with Lee Smith, editor at the Fairmont Sentinel.

The plant produces frozen entrées and side dished and employs an estimated 350 workers.

The majority of the company’s statement is as follows:

“Upon learning of the positive test result, as a precautionary measure we halted production activities in the facility for deep cleaning and sanitation, in compliance with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The cleaning will include not only the rigorous sanitation our food production areas receive daily but also deep cleaning of all common areas.

“All employees will be tested over the weekend with test results available within 24 hours. Employees testing negative for the COVID-19 will return to work and …

“A new thermal scanning system will be operational at the facility to check employees’ temperatures when they return on Monday and daily thereafter.

“Production at the Fairmont plant will resume the evening of Monday, April 27.”

