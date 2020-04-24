Future of Minnesota State Fair uncertain as more summer events are canceled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With many big events being canceled this summer, there’s one that hasn’t officially made the cancellation list yet; the Great Minnesota Get Together. The organizer of the Minnesota State Fair, says it’s going to be all or nothing for the event this year.
Fair officials say alternate fair dates, a change in the fair duration, or significant reductions in the scale of the fair are not being considered.
Governor Walz did address the issue once again in his press conference Thursday, citing the large crowds are the worst thing for controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Last year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together drew more than 2.1 million people over the course of the 12 days, a new overall attendance record.
As of now, there is no deadline for making the call as to whether to hold the State Fair this year or not.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.