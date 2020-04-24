Iowa leads NCAA in wrestling attendance, Cyclones rank third

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. Lee has been voted the winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the most dominant college wrestler in the nation. Lee received 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes, WIN magazine announced Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press | April 24, 2020 at 10:12 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 10:12 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa led the nation in NCAA wrestling attendance for the 14th straight year and the state’s two other Division I programs ranked among the top 13 nationally.

The National Wrestling Media Association announced the Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans over seven dates at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This was the first season a program drew more than 10,000 for every home dual.

Penn State was second in attendance with an average of 7,604. Iowa State was third at 4,795 and Northern Iowa was 13th at 2,168.

Rank School Dates Total Average Best Top Draw
1 Iowa 7 87,979 12,568.4 14,905 Penn State
2 Penn State 8 60,833 7,604.1 15,995 Ohio State
3 Iowa State 7 33,562 4,794.6 11,238 Iowa
4 Rutgers 7 29,091 4,155.9 5,405 Maryland
5 Ohio State 8 32,940 4,117.5 4,657 Northwestern
6 Oklahoma State 9 33,328 3,703.1 7,070 Oklahoma
7 Minnesota 6 17,730 2,955.0 4,025 Wisconsin
8 Arizona State 6 17,171 2,861.8 8,522 Penn State
9 Fresno State 6 15,577 2,596.2 3,584 Rutgers
10 Lehigh 6 15,135 2,522.5 6,047 Penn State
11 Virginia Tech 6 14,899 2,483.2 4,235 North Carolina
12 Nebraska 7 16,776 2,396.6 5,960 Penn State
13 Northern Iowa 6 13,006 2,167.7 4,006 Oklahoma State
14 NC State 5 10,669 2,133.8 4,383 North Carolina
15 Wisconsin 7 13,784 1,969.1 3,073 Penn State
16 Michigan 7 13,403 1,914.7 3,909 Iowa
17 Indiana 7 11,414 1,630.6 1,914 Iowa
18 Princeton 4 6,151 1,537.8 2,284 Iowa
19 Cornell 6 7,846 1,307.7 2,000 NC State
20 Missouri 5 6,327 1,265.4 2,464 Iowa State
21 South Dakota State 7 7,901 1,128.7 1,679 North Dakota State
22 Binghampton 5 5,556 1,111.2 2,705 NC State
23 Lock Haven 6 6,379 1,063.2 2,218 Central Michigan
24 Utah Valley 7 7,415 1,059.3 1,411 Wisconsin
25 West Virginia 7 6,936 990.9 2,250 Utah Valley

