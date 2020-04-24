Landline Bus Services now delivering packages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Landline Bus Services getting creative during the COVID-19 outbreak, now offering package delivery services between its Mankato, Minneapolis and Duluth terminals.
“It is just a great service, especially convenient for last-minute shipping. Which can be kinda a tricky thing right now. But since our busses are always running anyway, all you have to do is show up a few minutes beforehand and get your package checked in,” says David Sunde, Landline CEO.
Packages will be delivered within 24 hours from drop-off, while express shipping guarantees same-day delivery. In addition, the bus service still runs normal passenger operations with extra sanitary and safety precautions. Each traveler gets their own row for social distancing and all health professionals ride free.
