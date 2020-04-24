Lawmakers discuss House vote on latest coronavirus aid

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC/AP) — U.S. House members are back on Capitol Hill Thursday to vote on the latest coronavirus aid package.
With a price tag of $483 billion, the package includes more funding for small businesses, hospitals and increased COVID-19 testing.
The Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week, would get an extra $310 billion.
The U.S. Senate passed the legislation by voice vote Tuesday.
House members were expected to also cast a vote on whether to allow voting by proxy, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. called it off.
Gray DC speaks to lawmakers about the latest relief and how local communities will be impacted.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.