Local partnership raises awareness for infant loss

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two local groups collaborate to offer stepping stones for newly bereaved parents.
Dena Iverson, owner of C.C. Designs in New Ulm, had a stillborn baby in April of 2019. Since losing Cassie, she set out to help other parents going through a similar loss. She has been putting together bereavement baskets to be handed out to parents suffering infant loss at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato, and now she’s partnered with New Ulm Monument to offer a special memorial for a lost child.
“It’s heartbreaking and I know every time I bring baskets there I can feel the heaviness of it but I understand that when you’re in that hospital room reading a letter from someone who has experienced it or having a little memento is so important. I have all the stuff I got for Cassie and they mean a lot to me so I can imagine they would mean a lot to somebody else,” says Iverson
Each basket now offers a certificate to New Ulm Monument, who will work with each family to create a personalized garden stone, free of charge.
“I know a lot of mothers, they feel like they want to talk to somebody but people don’t know how to respond, people don’t know how to talk to them. So what we’re trying to do with this is to raise as much awareness as we can for families that are going through something as terrible as this, and we’re seeing there is a slow change happening and we hope it just keeps going that way,” says Elise Edwards-Toepel, store manager at New Ulm Monument
New Ulm Monument also provides a free marker to families who have lost a child that would be placed at a cemetery.
