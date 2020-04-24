Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily suspends operations in Lake Crystal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System announces the temporary suspension of operations at its clinic in Lake Crystal.
The change takes effect Monday.
Mayo Clinic says the suspension is necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, health officials say clinic patients can visit Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and take advantage of virtual care options.
Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified.
