MDH: Minnesota surpasses 3,000 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 243 new confirmed positive cases, raising the total of positive cases to 3,185. That is the highest single-day jump in cases for the state. 1,594 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 24, there have been 21 additional deaths, putting the death toll now at 221.
278 people are currently hospitalized, with 111 of them in the ICU. 756 patients total have been hospitalized.
The average age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is 65, while the average age of those dying is 83.
The total number of tests conducted is 51,548.
Governor Tim Walz is expected to talk about specific guidelines related to distance learning at a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Friday, just a day after making the announcement that distance learning will continue for the remainder of the school year.
For further information from the Minnesota Department of Health, visit www.health.state.mn.us
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 107 deaths tied to COVID-19 statewide. There have been 4,445 positive cases, with 1,604 recovering.
The total number of people tested is 31,973.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
