Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council announces grant opportunity amid COVID-19

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council announced Friday it has a new artist grant of $1,500 available.
The organizations says the purpose of the grant is to provide more flexible support to artists so they can continue to be creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Artist Development Grant is being funded by the McKnight Foundation and has a deadline on June 1.
Artists may use the grant for supplies, equipment, mentorships and expenses that help advance their career or development in dance, literature, media arts, music, theater or visual arts.
The grant is open to artists at all stages of development who live in Prairie Lakes’ nine-county district.
Information about the grant can be found in the PDF below, or visit the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s website for additional information.
In addition to the grant, Executive Director Brenda Byron will be hosting an Artist Grant Writing Workshop at 5 p.m. on May 5.
During the webinar, Byron will explain the new guidelines for the grant program, project timelines and what projects are eligible to be funded.
Anyone interested in attending the Artist Grant Writing Workshop on May 5 is asked to register by sending an email to plrac@hickorytech.net.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.