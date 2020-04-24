Proposed measure could expand protections for hourly school workers’ pay

(KEYC) — State lawmakers revisit talks of a possible measure aimed at protecting hourly school workers’ pay.
One current proposal passed through the House Education Finance Division this week.
Under the proposed bill, school districts would have to pay hourly employees for disruptions to their normal work hours as a result of COVID-19 related closures.
Part of the bill would expand provisions for existing funds to be transferred for different uses.
These uses include paying portions of staff salary normally paid through fees that have been refunded, waived or not paid during distance learning.
“The one area that is posing a challenge not only here in Mankato, but really across the state are those school district employees who work in your community education programs," Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson said. "Community education is almost exclusively fee-based, and it’s the fees that you generate in those programs that help pay the workers.”
Funds could also be transferred for other uses such as increasing access to technology for distance learning, which has been extended to the end of the school year.
