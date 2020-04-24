School districts weigh options for distance learning, graduation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to extend the temporary closures of schools through the end of the school year, local districts are looking into how they can move forward with distance learning.
When Walz announced he was temporarily closing schools in March, many questioned if they would reopen before the end of the school year.
That question was answered Thursday, and despite previous hopes of schools reopening, districts prepared for the inevitable suspension anyway.
“School districts, faculty, staff and everyone involved have kind of been sensing that this was predictable or likely, but I think that everyone was always holding out hope that there would be some sort of way to make this happen,” says Paul Peterson, Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent.
“We thought for sure that we’d be doing distance learning at least until the end of this school year. We’re actually preparing to, if we need, be doing distancing learning in September and October. I’m still not convinced that we’re going to be back in session until the fall,” says Joe Brown, Fairmont Area Schools Superintendent.
As May approaches, districts are taking a heavy look into how they can streamline their distance learning plans before the end of the school year.
“I think at the high school level, as high school students learn about longer-term deadlines and getting something down by Friday, and what that looks like in the mind of a teenager, and maybe adjusting some of our timelines and deadlines for kids to help them scaffold and structure their days a little bit better,” says Peterson.
“I’m asking the school board to approve a couple of important programs. One is we want to start providing hybrid classes to our high school students that are taking the college classes in the schools and then we also want to be able to be prepared to offer online classes to other schools starting in January,” says Brown.
Those districts are also weighing options for high school graduation ceremonies.
Like Fairmont, which is even considering a ceremony were students remain eight feet apart, or something like a drive-up diploma hand-out.
“At this point, we don’t plan to move the graduation date at all," says Brown. "We still plan to have it on the first Sunday in June. We’re still going to solidify that, but we still plan to do graduation on June 3. I’ve already signed the diplomas and I know that our school board president has signed them. They’re ready to go.”
“Everybody understands it’s going to be very different. Whether that happens on our graduation day on June 4, or whether it gets kicked out later this summer," says Peterson. "We’ve got some big decisions to maker here in the coming days and weeks and then make sure our families are aware of those.”
Even if school districts decide to forego a ceremony, graduates will still get their diplomas, and move on to the next chapter of their lives.
